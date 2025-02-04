11:59
State Construction Agency fines 3 companies in Bishkek for violations

The State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Public Utilities fined three companies in Bishkek for violation of building norms and safety regulations. The state agency reported.

Monitoring of the implementation of building codes and safety regulations at construction sites in Sverdlovsky district of the capital is underway.

The Department of State Architectural and Construction Control inspected the construction of multi-story residential buildings carried out by StalmontazhPlus LLC, Fundamental LLC and Bishkek Kurulush LLC. The facilities are located on Michurin Street.

«For failure to comply with the requirements of the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic, a fine of 270,000 soms was imposed on the above-mentioned contracting organizations with the issuance of orders to eliminate the violations,» the statement says.
State Construction Agency fines 3 companies in Bishkek for violations