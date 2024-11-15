Ten construction companies fined 2 million soms in Osh city

Ten construction companies in Osh city were fined 2 million soms. The press service of the State Construction Agency reported.
According to the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control, the fine was imposed for failure to comply with technical safety regulations during the construction of multi-story buildings erected by the construction companies Zolotoy Kvadrat, Modern Style, Amantur Stroi Service, Eco-House LTD, ArtStroyBat, Edrus, Rigel, Estet Stroi, Merudan and Garant-Stroy LTD.
Inspections will continue.