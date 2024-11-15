23:33
USD 86.20
EUR 91.64
RUB 0.89
English

Ten construction companies fined 2 million soms in Osh city

Ten construction companies in Osh city were fined 2 million soms. The press service of the State Construction Agency reported.

According to the Department of State Architectural and Construction Control, the fine was imposed for failure to comply with technical safety regulations during the construction of multi-story buildings erected by the construction companies Zolotoy Kvadrat, Modern Style, Amantur Stroi Service, Eco-House LTD, ArtStroyBat, Edrus, Rigel, Estet Stroi, Merudan and Garant-Stroy LTD.

A protocol was drawn up against them under Article 144 «Violation of Design and Construction Rules» of the Code of Offenses.

Inspections will continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/311301/
views: 254
Print
Related
Ex-MP and founder of Emacom construction company detained
Construction Agency renews licenses of seven construction companies
State Construction Agency renews license of Aalam Stroy LLC
Fire in building under construction: Aalam Stroy LLC's license suspended
Popular
Investment volumes in Kyrgyzstan's economy from China and Russia almost equal Investment volumes in Kyrgyzstan's economy from China and Russia almost equal
COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing for opening of national pavilion in Baku COP29: Kyrgyzstan is preparing for opening of national pavilion in Baku
Kyrgyzstan to receive grant from JICA to improve medical equipment Kyrgyzstan to receive grant from JICA to improve medical equipment
Revenue from “Google tax” to amount to about 700 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Revenue from “Google tax” to amount to about 700 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
15 November, Friday
18:30
KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explosion near Beirut Airport KR airline plane preparing for takeoff at time of explo...
18:11
Kyrgyzstan to host IT Fest 2024 for the first time
18:03
SDMK chooses uniform design for Hajj pilgrims in 2025
17:51
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively vote in local elections
17:34
School in Zhany-Barak village proposed to be named after Sadyr Japarov