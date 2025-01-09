Construction company accused of illegal privatization of land in Bishkek

The state received 15 apartments in a building under construction from a construction company. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the fact of illegal acquisition of 20 ares of land, on which the construction company is currently building a 10-story building with social, cultural and household facilities and underground parking, has been established.

The SCNS noted that there were violations in the initial allocation of land plots to individuals. Within the framework of the available materials, the construction company transferred 15 apartments with a total area of ​​897 square meters to the state, the cost of which is 89,367 million soms. Completion of the construction of the house is scheduled for the first half of 2027.