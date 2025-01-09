12:11
USD 87.00
EUR 89.77
RUB 0.79
English

Construction company accused of illegal privatization of land in Bishkek

The state received 15 apartments in a building under construction from a construction company. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the fact of illegal acquisition of 20 ares of land, on which the construction company is currently building a 10-story building with social, cultural and household facilities and underground parking, has been established.

The SCNS noted that there were violations in the initial allocation of land plots to individuals. Within the framework of the available materials, the construction company transferred 15 apartments with a total area of ​​897 square meters to the state, the cost of which is 89,367 million soms. Completion of the construction of the house is scheduled for the first half of 2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/316264/
views: 143
Print
Related
Private construction companies transfer 1,480 apartments to state
Ten construction companies fined 2 million soms in Osh city
Ex-MP and founder of Emacom construction company detained
Construction Agency renews licenses of seven construction companies
State Construction Agency renews license of Aalam Stroy LLC
Fire in building under construction: Aalam Stroy LLC's license suspended
Popular
Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Only two cases of metapneumovirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China Metapneumovirus outbreak registered in China
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games Kyrgyzstanis to participate in IX Asian Winter Games
Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan Shell explodes in Arka-2 village on border with Tajikistan
9 January, Thursday
11:56
State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan renews Board of Directors State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan renews Board of Di...
11:45
Temirlan Sultanbekov asks for permission to participate in hearing of his case
11:30
Tax amnesty will ease situation of many entrepreneurs — IBC
11:22
SCO countries study visa liberalization opportunities
10:59
Dordoi Futsal Club changes its name