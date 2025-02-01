15:56
USD 87.45
EUR 90.81
RUB 0.89
English

Housing prices in Bishkek may exceed $4,000 per square meter

The cost of one square meter of housing in Bishkek reaches $4,000. The Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev announced at a meeting of Mekenchil deputy group.

According to him, the cost of apartments in the capital is $900 — 1,100 per square meter, and in panel houses — about $600. However, the market price of finished housing starts at $1,500 per square meter.

The head of the state agency gave an example of an object where the price per square meter reached $4,000, and housing is sold for $1,200-1,300 at the excavation stage.

The official emphasized that the implementation of the renovation program can curb the rise in prices.

In addition, Oruntaev said that it is allowed to construct buildings up to 24 floors high in Bishkek, and higher, if special technical conditions are met. He specified that one of the construction companies is already constructing a 27-story building.

According to him, modern technologies allow such buildings to withstand earthquakes of magnitude up to 8.
link: https://24.kg/english/318630/
views: 148
Print
Related
58.8 hectares of rainfed land transformed for housing construction in Kara-Suu
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to another large family
More than 2 million square meters of housing commissioned in Kyrgyzstan
Kamchybek Tashiev instructs to complete 1,200 apartments in Batken in 2025
Residential complex opened on site of prison colony 47 in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov: All people on waiting list will receive housing within 4-5 years
Kamchybek Tashiev helps family in need with housing
Analysts tell about increase in housing prices in Bishkek
Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses
State Construction Agency tells about renovation program
Popular
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards
Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek Concert complex to be built with Aga Khan Foundation’s support in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion
Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center Bishkek City Hall announces number of streets to be repaired in city center
1 February, Saturday
15:47
Government agencies instructed to control food prices Government agencies instructed to control food prices
15:42
New head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s football champion Abdysh-Ata appointed
15:34
Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens
15:30
EEC grants tariff privileges for import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan
15:22
Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district