About a million migrants may leave Russia in 2025

About 1 million labor migrants may leave Russia in 2025 in search of more favorable working conditions abroad. Gazeta.ru reported, citing the Director of Migrant Service platform Andrey Kladov.

According to him, the outflow of workers may negatively affect the labor market, especially in areas where migrants make up a significant share of the employed. Among the key factors influencing the decision to leave is the level of wages. Many foreign workers expect an income of $1,500.

The expert notes that about 1 million migrants have already left the country in 2024.

Citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan predominate among them. In addition, the Russian authorities have expelled over 80,000 foreign citizens.

Andrey Kladov emphasizes that in order to preserve labor resources, employers and the state should focus on increasing wages, improving working conditions, and creating a favorable integration environment for migrants. Otherwise, the economy may face a shortage of personnel in a number of sectors.