Implantation of mechanical heart planned in Kyrgyzstan – Health Ministry

It is planned to perform the implantation of a mechanical left ventricular assist device (LVAD), the press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, Health Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met with representatives of Abbott Russia, led by General Director Evgeny Dolzhenko at the National Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation.

«They discussed prospects of introduction of innovative technologies for treatment of patients with severe cardiovascular diseases. Specifically, alternative methods of heart transplantation were considered, including the implantation of a mechanical left ventricular assist device (LVAD) HeartMate 3. This high-tech device helps the heart pump blood, reducing the load on the organ and enabling patients to lead active lives,» the statement says.

The introduction of LVAD implantation technology will be carried out in stages:

Training of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and resuscitators of the Research Institute of Cardiology and Traumatology and the National Center for Cardiology and Therapy in the Kyrgyz Republic;

Advanced training of specialists in Moscow;

The first artificial heart implantation surgery in Kyrgyzstan.

«The cost of HeartMate 3 device is about $100,000. The issue of financing is being worked out. Such operations will be an important step in the development of high-tech medical care in Kyrgyzstan and will significantly improve the quality of life of patients with heart failure,» the Ministry of Health noted.