Employment abroad: Ministry of Labor to open 10 pre-migration centers

The Ministry of Labor of Kyrgyzstan will open 10 pre-migration centers. Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration Bakyt Darmankul uulu said at a joint meeting of Alliance parliamentary faction and Eldik parliamentary group.

According to him, the Ministry of Education will allocate buildings of vocational schools for this purpose.

The deputy minister noted that against the backdrop of ongoing changes in Russia’s migration laws, Kyrgyzstanis may begin to return home en masse. Therefore, the ministry is preparing to employ them abroad.

Bakyt Darmankul uulu told that to date the employment center sends citizens to work in 28 countries of the world, mostly to Great Britain, South Korea, and the Persian Gulf countries. In 2024, the center employed 18,000 Kyrgyzstanis.

«We are engaged in providing the citizens who returned to the Kyrgyz Republic with jobs. We are making proposals for vocational training,» the official added.
