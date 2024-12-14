15:04
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan

The demand for skilled workers remains in the labor market of Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic Ravshanbek Sabirov told.

Speaking at the consultative meeting «Analysis of the needs of the labor market of the Kyrgyz Republic», the minister noted that employment and employment promotion issues are a priority in the state’s economic policy.

«President Sadyr Japarov pays close attention to the development of the labor market. In this regard, a number of instructions were given to the Cabinet of Ministers. It is the development of the labor market that stimulates economic activity when employers have a demand for highly qualified specialists,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

According to him, today the republic is experiencing low labor productivity and insufficient diversification of the economy in the regions.

The shortage of personnel is most acute in the clothing industry, industry, logistics, and the service sector. For example, there is a high demand for such specialties as: engineer, welder, excavator operator, fitter for the installation of steel and reinforced concrete structures, mechanic for the maintenance and repair of vehicles in construction, architect and others in the construction sector. At the same time, there is an excess of economists, accountants, lawyers, civil servants in the regions. The purpose of the consultative meeting was to discuss recommendations for the development of the labor market of the republic. A report will be prepared based on the results of the study.
link: https://24.kg/english/314217/
views: 79
