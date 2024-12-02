17:43
Number of employed people with disabilities increases in Kyrgyzstan

The number of people with disabilities covered by employment is increasing in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration, Zhyldyz Polotova, said at the forum «Inclusive employment of people with disabilities in the Kyrgyz Republic».

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov noted that ensuring equal opportunities for people with special needs is an indicator of the maturity of society, and the state should create conditions for their full participation in the life of the country.

According to Zhyldyz Polotova, there are more than 217,000 people with disabilities in the republic, about 29,000 of whom are economically active citizens. Since the beginning of the year, more than 500 citizens with disabilities have been employed and sent for vocational training. The number of citizens with disabilities, who opened their own business within the framework of Social Contract program, has exceeded 1,800.

The minister added that employers face obstacles when hiring people who need special treatment, because it requires additional costs, repairs of the workplace and other issues.

«Inclusive employment is not only a matter of fairness, it is a sound investment in building a sustainable economy and a cohesive society. By removing barriers and creating opportunities for people with disabilities, we can unlock rich untapped potential that will benefit everyone,» UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic Monica Rizal said.
link: https://24.kg/english/312839/
