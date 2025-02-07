Kyrgyzstanis are invited to work in Slovakia

There is a lack of bus drivers in
The center announced the requirements for candidates:
- Age 22-50 years old;
- No criminal record
- No chronic diseases;
- A foreign passport with a valid term until 2027;
- Work experience in passenger transport is welcome.
Working conditions and salary:
- Salary: from 7.40 euros per hour;
- Average monthly income from 1,200 euros (after tax deduction);
- Work in a stable European transport company;
- Social guarantees and official registration of documents.
Upon recruitment of suitable candidates, the online registration will automatically close.
Link to registration is on the official website www.migrant.kg.