Kyrgyzstanis are invited to work in Slovakia

There is a lack of bus drivers in Slovakia. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad has announced the start of registration of applicants for vacancies. At least 50 drivers are invited within the current recruitment, 15 of whom will be employed.

The center announced the requirements for candidates:

  • Age 22-50 years old;
  • No criminal record
  • No chronic diseases;
  • A foreign passport with a valid term until 2027;
  • Work experience in passenger transport is welcome.

Working conditions and salary:

  • Salary: from 7.40 euros per hour;
  • Average monthly income from 1,200 euros (after tax deduction);
  • Work in a stable European transport company;
  • Social guarantees and official registration of documents.

Upon recruitment of suitable candidates, the online registration will automatically close.

Link to registration is on the official website www.migrant.kg.
link: https://24.kg/english/319220/
