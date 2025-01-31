Labor Ministry plans to employ Kyrgyzstanis in Saudi Arabia

The Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Ravshanbek Sabirov met with the Deputy Minister of Human Resources Development of Saudi Arabia Ahmad Al Nasser.

The parties discussed the issue of employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in this country.

Ravshanbek Sabirov proposed concluding an agreement on organized employment of Kyrgyzstanis, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation.

The Ministry of Labor initiates the introduction of pre-training and advanced training programs so that job seekers meet the requirements of the Saudi Arabian labor market.

Ahmad Al Nasser said that his country actively cooperates with other states in the field of labor migration, and expressed readiness to develop partnership with Kyrgyzstan. Saudi Arabia will host a labor market summit next year, to which the Kyrgyz Republic has been invited, he said.