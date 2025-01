Kyrgyzstan has been allocated 6,060 quotas for pilgrimage. The press service of the State Commission on Religious Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, the Director of the Commission Azamat Yusupov and the head of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of the Kyrgyz Republic Abdulaziz Zakirov paid a working visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in order to implement a bilateral agreement on organizing pilgrimage for 2025.

As part of the working visit, they met with the Deputy Minister of Hajj of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman, where they discussed issues of organizing the pilgrimage. Following the bilateral meeting, agreements were signed on organizing pilgrimage activities for this year, as a result of which Kyrgyzstan was allocated 6,060 quotas for the Hajj.