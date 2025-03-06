12:54
Twelve schools to be built in Bishkek using funds allocated by Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is allocating $50 million to Bishkek. Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced during public hearings on the draft capital’s budget for 2025.

According to him, these funds will be used to build 12 schools.

The mayor noted that Saudi Arabia had initially proposed building up to 30 small educational institutions, but the Kyrgyz side explained the city’s need for larger new schools to accommodate children.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev added that approval procedures are currently underway, after which preparatory work for the construction of these schools will begin.

In 2023, at least 15 schools and one kindergarten were built in the capital using funds from the republican budget.
