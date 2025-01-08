Severe flooding in Saudi Arabia inundates Mecca and Medina

Flooding has inundated the holy cities of Saudi Arabia — Mecca and Medina. Metro reported.

Torrential rains have turned the streets of these holy cities into rivers, sweeping away numerous cars.

«Mecca, the holiest city in Saudi Arabia, has been affected by extreme weather. Footage circulating on social media shows entire neighborhoods partially flooded due to the heavy rainfall,» the media outlet reports.

The meteorological service has issued a red alert for Mecca, Medina, and the port city of Jeddah.