11:58
USD 87.00
EUR 90.63
RUB 0.79
English

Severe flooding in Saudi Arabia inundates Mecca and Medina

Flooding has inundated the holy cities of Saudi Arabia — Mecca and Medina. Metro reported.

Torrential rains have turned the streets of these holy cities into rivers, sweeping away numerous cars.

«Mecca, the holiest city in Saudi Arabia, has been affected by extreme weather. Footage circulating on social media shows entire neighborhoods partially flooded due to the heavy rainfall,» the media outlet reports.

The meteorological service has issued a red alert for Mecca, Medina, and the port city of Jeddah.
link: https://24.kg/english/316148/
views: 175
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov proposes Saudi Fund to increase financing of state mortgage
Sadyr Japarov leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend Arab-Islamic summit
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to visit Saudi Arabia
Kyrgyzstan takes loan from Saudi Arabia to build mortgage housing
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Imam of Prophet's Mosque in Medina
Zyndan lake bursts its banks in Issyk-Kul region, two villages evacuated
Heavy rains: Houses flooded in Ak-Sai village, Ton district
Saudi Arabia to help Kyrgyzstan develop civil defense
Universities of Saudi Arabia allocate 130 places for Kyrgyzstanis
Death toll during Hajj in Saudi Arabia exceeds 900
Popular
National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles National Bank approves roadmap for implementation of ESG principles
Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan Friendship Bridge on Kyrgyz-Chinese border to be transferred to Kyrgyzstan
Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged Mass road accident in Kazakhstan: 71 people evacuated, 95 cars damaged
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan" Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
8 January, Wednesday
11:56
Cabinet approves list of goods and raw materials subject to zero VAT rate Cabinet approves list of goods and raw materials subjec...
11:52
Development funds to be opened in cities of national significance — Cabinet
11:44
Kyrgyzstan’s passport takes 68th place in Global Passport Power Rank
11:29
Indonesia becomes full member of BRICS
11:07
Earthquake in Tibet: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to PRC President