Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win gold and silver at tournament in Belarus

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan won two medals at the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in memory of Oleg Karavaev in Belarus. The results can be found on the website protokolbel.online.

Zhantoro Mirzaliev won three victories in the weight category up to 67 kilograms. In the decisive match, he defeated a Russian athlete Igor Punchenko.

In the weight category up to 55 kilograms, Nurbolot Berdikulov lost to the representative of the Russian Federation Alibek Amirov in the final and took second place.