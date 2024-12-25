Alexander Lukashenko runs for president of Belarus again

The incumbent head of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is registered as a candidate for the presidential election. The Central Election Commission of the country reported.

In addition to him, there are four other candidates for the top post.

According to the Election Commission, Alexander Lukashenko has collected more than 2.5 million signatures in his support, while the other participants — a little over 100,000 signatures each.

Presidential elections in Belarus will be held on January 26, 2025. Pre-election campaign will start on January 1.

According to the incumbent president, the opposition is ready for radical actions, so the authorities of the republic should be ready to «take adequate action».

Recall, Alexander Lukashenko first took the post of President of Belarus in 1994, then was re-elected six times. After the presidential elections in 2020, mass protests demanding his resignation lasted in the country several months. The protests were harshly suppressed.