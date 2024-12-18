13:01
USD 87.00
EUR 91.26
RUB 0.84
English

Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances

A Kyrgyzstani was detained in Brest with a large batch of psychotropic substances. The State Customs Committee of Belarus reported.

Customs officers together with drug control officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Brest Regional Executive Committee detained the citizen of Kyrgyzstan with a large batch of drugs. According to law enforcement officers, he intended to distribute 1.5 kilograms of the dangerous psychotropic substance 4-SMS in the regional center.

«The whereabouts of the 24-year-old criminal, as well as his plan of actions, were revealed during operational and investigative activities,» the State Customs Committee reported.

The man arrived from Kyrgyzstan and, on the instructions of a curator from an online store, began selling the psychotropic drug in Belarus.
link: https://24.kg/english/314561/
views: 145
Print
Related
Interior Ministry employee names drug-transit countries
Students detained in Osh for stashing and sale of drugs
Exchange of experience with Russia: UAVs to be used to combat drug crime
Members of drug gang detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Chui region
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win gold and silver at tournament in Belarus
Man with spice worth almost 8 million soms detained in Chui region
Drugs found during search of poacher's house in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus sign agreement on export loans
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to open direct flights between two countries
Popular
Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title Culture Minister of Uzbekistan honored with People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title
Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan Japan to allocate 1.1 billion soms for airports of Kyrgyzstan
Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan Demand for skilled workers remains in labor market of Kyrgyzstan
Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan Colleagues from Japan visit Forensic Service of Kyrgyzstan
18 December, Wednesday
12:32
First foreign visit of acting Cabinet Chairman: Meeting with Orban in Budapest First foreign visit of acting Cabinet Chairman: Meetin...
12:09
New MP Zhailoobai Nyshanov takes the oath in Parliament
11:51
Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances
11:44
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides who can receive salaries in cash
11:26
Bakyt Sydykov appointed acting Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan