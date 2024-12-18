Kyrgyzstani detained in Brest with large batch of psychotropic substances

A Kyrgyzstani was detained in Brest with a large batch of psychotropic substances. The State Customs Committee of Belarus reported.

Customs officers together with drug control officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Brest Regional Executive Committee detained the citizen of Kyrgyzstan with a large batch of drugs. According to law enforcement officers, he intended to distribute 1.5 kilograms of the dangerous psychotropic substance 4-SMS in the regional center.

«The whereabouts of the 24-year-old criminal, as well as his plan of actions, were revealed during operational and investigative activities,» the State Customs Committee reported.

The man arrived from Kyrgyzstan and, on the instructions of a curator from an online store, began selling the psychotropic drug in Belarus.