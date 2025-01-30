Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to exchange convicted persons

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will transfer convicted citizens to each other. The bill was adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the third reading.

Deputy Prosecutor General Umutkan Konkubaeva informed the deputies that 42 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are serving their sentences in the Republic of Uzbekistan, and 97 citizens of Uzbekistan are serving their sentences in Kyrgyzstan.

All these citizens will continue serving their sentences in their home countries. The agreement between the countries on the transfer of convicted persons was concluded on July 18, 2024 in Tashkent.