The measles situation in Kyrgyzstan remains acute. The Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, an increase in the incidence is observed in Bishkek.

In recent years, the number of vaccination refusals among children has been growing, posing serious threats to children’s health. Unvaccinated children are at risk of contracting infectious diseases and contribute to their spread, the Ministry of Health notes.

By the end of 2023, more than 7,000 cases of measles were registered in the Kyrgyz Republic, in 2024 — 14,380. At least 1,104 cases of measles have been registered since the beginning of this year. Most of the infected children are children whose parents previously refused vaccination.

«In 2023, about 22,000 parents refused to vaccinate their children, according to the results of 11 months of 2024, the number of refusals reached 16,408,» the ministry reported.

The main reason for refusing vaccination is religious beliefs.