A third of infected with measles in Kyrgyzstan - children under 12 months old

At least 4,055 cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025, including eight deaths. Deputy Minister of Health Bubuzhan Arykbaeva told at a briefing.

According to her, the epidemiological situation concerning measles in the republic remains unstable and tense.

Among those infected, 95 percent are unvaccinated. The majority are children under 12 months old (32 percent) and children whose parents refused vaccinations (44 percent).

«Vaccination is a social norm for most families, but some of the population refuses it. Three stages of additional catch-up vaccination have been carried out in the country since 2024, covering 918,000 children. According to the results of 2024, about 14,400 cases of measles were registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The main reason for the increase in the incidence rate is the low vaccination coverage, which is only 63 percent in Bishkek,» Bubuzhan Arykbaeva said.

She emphasized that vaccination safety issues may raise doubts, but the vaccine has undergone all the necessary scientific research and has proven its effectiveness.

«Vaccination is not just a medical procedure, but your concern for the health of the child. Vaccination protects children from serious diseases that have severe consequences,» the Deputy Minister addressed the parents.
