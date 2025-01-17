More than 200 new cases of measles registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025

At least 229 new cases of measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025, including 144 in Bishkek. The Ministry of Health reported.

The main reason for the increase in the incidence rate is low vaccination coverage, which reaches only 69 percent in the capital, while the required figure is up to 95 percent.

At least 14,380 cases of measles were registered in the republic in 2024, and 5,700 cases of them were registered in Bishkek.

As part of the implementation of protocol instructions of the Cabinet of Ministers, a meeting of the visiting operational headquarters of the Ministry of Health was organized.

The discussion was attended by representatives of public health institutions and the capital’s City Hall, heads of healthcare organizations, representatives of educational institutions, and regional administrations. They discussed the current epidemiological situation and monitoring of immunization campaigns in response to the outbreak of measles, rubella, acute respiratory viral infections and influenza.

Last year, three stages of additional and catch-up vaccination were carried out in the country. A total of 918,000 children and 29,258 healthcare workers, teachers and students of secondary and higher educational institutions were vaccinated.

To prevent the further spread of measles, the Ministry of Health continues to conduct campaigns on catch-up immunization of children from nine months to seven years old.

«However, achievement of full coverage is associated with difficulties due to vaccination refusals. For this reason, serious epidemiological risks arise, since the virus is actively spreading among unvaccinated children,» the ministry emphasized.

Following the meeting, it was decided to step up explanatory work among the population and preventive measures to combat measles.