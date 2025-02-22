21:47
Measles outbreak in Kyrgyzstan: Imams involved in prevention efforts

Training sessions on measles prevention and routine immunization were held in Suzak, Toktogul, Aksy, and Ala-Buka districts of Jalal-Abad region. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported.

The trainings were organized for imams and religious leaders to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and strengthen their role in informing the population.

Participants received scientifically grounded information about measles, its complications, and the necessity of timely immunization. Religious aspects of vaccination and effective ways to convey reliable information to worshippers were also discussed.

«Imams play a crucial role in local communities, and their support can significantly influence public trust in vaccination. These trainings help religious leaders become advocates for healthy lifestyle within their communities,» the organizers noted.

According to Aizharkyn Egemberdieva, head of the Infectious Disease Prevention Department at the Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication, around 1,000 people will be reached in Jalal-Abad region. Similar trainings have already been held for about 500 imams in Batken region.

«There are plans to organize training in Talas, Issyk-Kul, and Naryn regions. Workshops were held in Chui region and Bishkek, but that may not be enough, so we plan to hold additional meetings,» she said.

The measles situation in the country remains tense. In 2024, 14,400 measles cases were recorded across Kyrgyzstan, and more than 2,000 cases have been reported since the beginning of 2025. The highest incidence rates are observed in Bishkek and Chui region.

In 2024, five deaths from measles were registered in the country, with two more reported since the start of 2025.

The main reason for the rise in cases is the high number of refusals of routine immunization against measles and rubella among children, including for religious reasons.
