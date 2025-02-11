20:54
Two measles deaths registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

Two deaths from measles have been registered in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025. The Republican Immunoprophylaxis Center informed 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, five deaths from this disease were registered in the republic in 2024.

According to information as of February 10, 2025, at least 2,046 cases of measles have been registered in the country.

High incidence is observed in Bishkek — 1,291 cases and Chui region — 311. At least 95 cases were registered in Osh, in Osh region — 147, Batken region — 44, Jalal-Abad region — 20, Issyk-Kul region — 43, Talas region — 40 and Naryn region — 55.

Almost 96 percent, or 1,972 patients were not vaccinated, including due to age, refusal of vaccination, migration or medical exemptions. The vaccination status of 7 percent of patients is unknown.

«The situation with measles infection in the republic remains tense. The main reason for the increase in the incidence is the large number of refusals of routine immunization against measles and rubella among children. The Ministry of Health has strengthened preventive and anti-epidemiological measures to combat measles,» the Republican Center noted.
