Four years have passed since Sadyr Japarov took office as president of Kyrgyzstan. The head of the Information Policy Service of the head of state, Daiyrbek Orunbekov, posted a statement on Facebook about the achievements of the country’s leader, noting that he took office when the economy was suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, international ties had weakened and a lot of external debt had accumulated.

Among the achievements, Daiyrbek Orunbekov mentioned the transition from parliamentary to presidential power, the growth of GDP to 1.5 trillion soms, an increase in the state budget from 247 billion soms in 2020 to 686.9 billion in 2024, the liquidation of organized crime groups and the return of Kumtor gold mine to state ownership.

«Over 28 years of operation, the foreign company has mined more than 420 tons of gold, and the benefit to the republic was less than 1 ton. After its transfer to state ownership, more than $1.2 billion in net profit was received from Kumtor, and the total income amounted to more than $3.4 billion. In the last two years alone, the state received $291 million in dividends,» he wrote.

The head of the press service of the head of state notes: some analysts claimed that the current government does not understand foreign policy, that important guests do not come to Kyrgyzstan, and other countries do not invite the president. Nevertheless, Sadyr Japarov actively traveled abroad, and the Kyrgyz Republic received a number of high-ranking guests, including heads of state on official visits. As a result, several major international projects were agreed upon, including border issues with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Among the achievements of the president Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted the opening of more than 100 new enterprises, including gold mining and car manufacturing plants, the launch of major projects such as Kambar-Ata-1 hydropower station, construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, construction of hundreds of schools and kindergartens, hospitals and roads, the provision of special equipment and machinery for healthcare, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, power industry, agriculture and other industries.

The official separately focused on the achievements in social support for the population. According to him, the minimum pension has been increased from 1,800 to 6,900 soms. The average pension amounted to 10,547 soms. «Bala bereke» allowance has been established: 1 million soms for the birth of the 8th child in certain areas.

«Over the four years of Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, old stereotypes have been dismantled, the foundation for new management has been laid, the economy has been revived, international ties have been strengthened, production has increased and major projects have been launched. In the future, he aims to bring Kyrgyzstan into the top 30 most developed countries in the world. I am confident he will achieve this in the same way as he achieved the return of Kumtor to state ownership,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov concluded.