President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Seoul

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov left for Seoul for an official visit at the invitation of the head of the Republic of KoreaYoon Suk Yeol.

Bilateral talks with the country’s leader, Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea Woo Won-shikare planned. The parties will discuss the entire range of Kyrgyzstan-Korea bilateral cooperation and prospects for its development, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues.

During the visit, a meeting will also be held with the President of the Assembly and Chair of the Council of the Global Green Growth Institute, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

The head of state will also meet with representatives of Korean business.