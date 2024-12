President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov left for Issyk-Kul region. His press secretary Askat Alagozov announced on Facebook.

As part of the visit, the head of state will open Karakol International Airport, which has undergone a major reconstruction.

«This important event will strengthen the region’s transport infrastructure and open up new opportunities for the development of tourism and the economy of Issyk-Kul region,» the press secretary posted.