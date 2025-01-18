14:34
Declaration campaign: How much did Sadyr Japarov earn in 2023

The Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan has begun publishing income declarations of officials for 2023. Data on the earnings and property of the country’s President, Sadyr Japarov, was also posted online.

According to the State Tax Service, he earned 2,760,335 soms during the reporting period. The president owns a 0.63-hectare plot of agricultural land.

Judging by the declaration, the head of state and his close relatives still do not have personal vehicles, real estate, or livestock.

The section of the report «Other capital buildings or structures» indicates that his relatives have 17 square meters, but it does not specify what is it exactly (apparently, this is a garage. — Note of 24.kg news agency).

Recall, according to the results of 2021, Sadyr Japarov indicated that his income for that period amounted to 997,803 soms. This means that the president’s monthly salary was 83,100 soms. In addition to the land plot, he also listed a garage as his property.

In his declaration for 2020, Sadyr Japarov indicated that his relatives owned two houses with an area of ​​50.7 and 389 square meters, as well as a garage of 17.2 square meters. In addition, they were the founders of Umut Bulagy Public Foundation.
