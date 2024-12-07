09:44
Sadyr Japarov participates in raising of state flag ceremony in Osh region

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, during his working trip to Osh region, took part in the ceremony of raising the state flag on a new flagpole, installed in Ana-Kyzyl village. The press service of the head of state reported.

The new flagpole with a height of 31 meters was erected as part of the improvement of the memorial complex Koichu-Datka. This cultural and historical site is located near the busy Osh — Bishkek highway and is a significant symbol for the region. During the landscaping work, coniferous trees were planted around the monument, creating a cozy recreation area.

Koichu-Datka memorial complex is an important symbol of historical memory and pride for local residents.
