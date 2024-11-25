President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Austria for official visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in the Republic of Austria for an official visit. The press service of the head of state reported.

The Chief of Protocol at the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria, Maximilian Hennig, welcomed Sadyr Japarov at the Vienna International Airport.

As part of the visit, the head of the Kyrgyz Republic will hold bilateral talks with Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in narrow and expanded formats. Meetings with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President of the National Council of Austria Walter Rosenkranz are also planned.