Man detained for sponsoring organized crime group and rape

Special services detained a man who sponsored the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev and raped girls. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Since 2013, the citizen K.N., having connections with representatives of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev, financed the activities of the latter by systematically replenishing the «thieves’ common fund» and maintaining personal relations with Chyngyz Dzhumagulov, known in the criminal world as Doo Chyngyz.

«The man, feeling that he could do anything, with the support of the leaders of the organized crime group, exerted various kinds of pressure on citizens, including girls, whom he raped and blackmailed. The facts of rape and financing of the organized crime group are confirmed by the statements of the victims,» ​​the statement says.

The SCNS added that investigative and operational work is being carried out in order to document operational information and bring to justice those involved in these crimes.