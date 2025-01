The police dispatch center of the Tokmak Department of Internal Affairs received a message from the territorial hospital on January 24 that a citizen, 44, had been delivered to the intensive care unit with penetrating knife wounds. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The investigation established that on that day, citizens Kh.Ya. and I.U. were in Tunok shelter for homeless people. A conflict broke out between them at about 6.30 p.m. I.U., being drunk, stabbed Kh.Ya. in the chest and stomach, then fled the scene of the crime.

The man was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.