Nurdin Bukuev became the President of the Futsal Association of the Kyrgyz Republic. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

He will retain the position of First Vice-President of KFU.

Previously, Maksatbek Ishenbaev held the post of President of the Futsal Association.

Nurdin Bukuev is a former FIFA futsal referee.

He has worked in the KFU structure since 2009.