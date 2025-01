Almanbek Ismailov has been appointed to the post of President of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC. The State Property Management Agency reported.

Zharasul Abduraimov was relieved of this post.

The new head was introduced to the staff of Kyrgyzindustriya today.

Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC is a state-owned company created under the Cabinet of Ministers. Its main goal is to revive the industrial sector, launch and modernize enterprises, reduce unemployment and migration.