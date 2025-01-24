First group of teachers in Kyrgyzstan receives laptops

At least 192 laptops were handed over to teachers in Karakol city. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A ceremonial presentation of equipment of Altyn Kazyk brand to teachers of STEM disciplines took place in Karakol on January 23.

The laptops were assembled at Technopark institution of the Kyrgyz State Technical University. The commission formed by the Ministry of Education and Science conducted a thorough check of the compliance of domestic laptops with the established technical requirements.

The laptops handed over to teachers is the first batch of devices of Altyn Kazyk brand. It is expected that subsequent batches of laptops will be transferred to other territorial divisions of the ministry during the year in accordance with the established procedure.

Recall, all teachers in Kyrgyzstan were promised to be provided with laptops by the summer of 2024, but the deadlines were repeatedly postponed.