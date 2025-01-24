First group of teachers in Kyrgyzstan receives laptops

At least 192 laptops were handed over to teachers in Karakol city. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.
A ceremonial presentation of equipment of Altyn Kazyk brand to teachers of STEM disciplines took place in Karakol on January 23.
The laptops handed over to teachers is the first batch of devices of Altyn Kazyk brand. It is expected that subsequent batches of laptops will be transferred to other territorial divisions of the ministry during the year in accordance with the established procedure.
Recall, all teachers in Kyrgyzstan were promised to be provided with laptops by the summer of 2024, but the deadlines were repeatedly postponed.