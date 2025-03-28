Training Center of Finance Ministry renamed to Financial Academy

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic renamed the state institution Training Center of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic to Financial Academy of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic. The corresponding decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev on March 25.

According to the document, the renaming is aimed at developing the professional potential of state and municipal employees in the field of public finance management.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to carry out the state re-registration of the institution, as well as to bring its decisions in line with the new decree within six months.

The document will come into force seven days after its official publication.

The Training Center was established in 1978 as the Republican Courses for advanced training of employees of financial and insurance bodies. In 2001, it was transformed into the Training Center of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic. Its main task was to train and retrain employees of the Ministry of Finance, as well as specialists of state authorities and local government bodies on the issues of effective public finance management, application of international financial reporting standards and internal audit in the public sector.

There are more than 10 higher education institutions with the word «academy» in their names in Kyrgyzstan.

Among them are academies operating under the state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic: