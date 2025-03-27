15:58
10,000 grants for universities in Kyrgyzstan planned to be allocated in 2025

It is planned to allocate 10,000 educational grants for universities and 4,131 grants for secondary vocational schools in Kyrgyzstan for the 2025/26 academic year. The draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers says.

It is specified that 7,800 budget funded places are provided for higher education institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Education and Science, 490 — the Ministry of Health, 208 — the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy, 130 — the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 125 — the Ministry of Defense, and 20 — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When distributing grant places by areas of training and specialties, the forecast for personnel needs provided by the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration (for 2023-2027), the number of agreements concluded between universities/secondary vocational schools and employers, and an analysis of the employment of graduates of specific educational institutions were taken into account.

The largest number of grant places is proposed to be allocated for pedagogical training areas and specialties (2,197 grants in universities and 735 in vocational schools), areas in the field of computer technology (1,927 grants in universities and 305 in vocational schools), as well as medical specialties.

Of the total number of grant places allocated for higher education institutions, separate quotas are provided:

  • 50 places — for out-of-competition admission of applicants who received the highest scores based on the results of Nationwide Testing;
  • 550 places — to fulfill obligations under current intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the field of education;
  • 75 places — for ethnic Kyrgyz living abroad;
  • 500 places — for the admission of citizens from among the disabled, orphans, and children left without parental care;
  • 20 places — for children of persons who died as a result of the events that occurred on March 17-18, 2002 in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region, in April-June 2010 and April 2021, and for persons having the status of returnees.
