16:47
USD 86.47
EUR 93.31
RUB 1.03
English

Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved

By Resolution No. 137 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated March 19, 2025, the regulation on the organization of individual education of children at home, in inpatient institutions of the healthcare and social protection system was approved. Toktom portal says.

According to it, this will help increase the coverage of children with mental and physical disabilities, various serious illnesses, and create conditions for their education.

The regulation determines the procedure for organizing the educational process at the place of residence, in inpatient institutions of the healthcare system and specialized institutions of the social protection system for children.

The resolution comes into force after ten days from the date of its official publication.

Earlier, officials were asked to provide children undergoing long-term treatment with the opportunity to get education in a hospital school. It was reported that annually about 800,000 children under 18 years old pass through hospitals of the healthcare system, and 4,100 of whom need long-term treatment (oncohematology, consequences of severe injuries, infectious diseases, complications).
link: https://24.kg/english/324003/
views: 116
Print
Related
Exhibition of Russian universities to be held in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to establish database of foreign religious educational institutions
Tunguch online school established in Kyrgyzstan
Main stage of PISA 2025 to start in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
Switch to 12-year education: Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House resigns
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus
Teachers from Lithuania to be able to work in Kyrgyzstan
Transition to 12-year school education: New state standard approved
Education of children in villages costs state more than in Bishkek
Homeschooling to become available in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan World Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan’s national football team loses to Uzbekistan
Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek Man detained for attacking police officer in Bishkek
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
26 March, Wednesday
16:05
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access to water facilities Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement with Tajikistan on access...
15:54
Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved
15:42
Development of Bozuchuk site at Solton-Sary deposit to begin in 2025
15:32
Kynda pass in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in April
14:51
Investment territory with special legal regime to be created in Issyk-Kul region