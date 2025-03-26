Procedure for organizing individual education of children at home approved

By Resolution No. 137 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated March 19, 2025, the regulation on the organization of individual education of children at home, in inpatient institutions of the healthcare and social protection system was approved. Toktom portal says.

According to it, this will help increase the coverage of children with mental and physical disabilities, various serious illnesses, and create conditions for their education.

The regulation determines the procedure for organizing the educational process at the place of residence, in inpatient institutions of the healthcare system and specialized institutions of the social protection system for children.

The resolution comes into force after ten days from the date of its official publication.

Earlier, officials were asked to provide children undergoing long-term treatment with the opportunity to get education in a hospital school. It was reported that annually about 800,000 children under 18 years old pass through hospitals of the healthcare system, and 4,100 of whom need long-term treatment (oncohematology, consequences of severe injuries, infectious diseases, complications).