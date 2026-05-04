Spectator hit at auto show in Bishkek, driver detained

A spectator was hit by a vehicle during an official motorsport event in Bishkek.

According to the Department of the Patrol Police Service, the incident initially went unnoticed, but was later confirmed. Patrol officers promptly found the vehicle involved and identified the driver.

The car has been impounded, and the driver was taken to the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district for further investigation.

Authorities reminded that even during high-speed events, safety must remain a top priority. Law enforcement officials urged drivers and all road users to follow traffic rules and remain vigilant.