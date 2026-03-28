Serious traffic accident occurs in Issyk-Kul region, casualties reported

A fatal traffic accident occurred in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The regional traffic safety department reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, on March 27 at approximately 3 p.m., 38-year-old M.D., driving a Mercedes-Benz E420, was traveling east along Balykchy — Ananyevo — Karakol road. At the same time, M.U., 47, driving a Volkswagen Passat, exited the left side of the road while making a turn. Trying to avoid a collision, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz E420 drove through a gap in the median of the road, crossed into the oncoming lane, and collided with an oncoming Renault Samsung SM6 driven by Zh.K., 38.

As a result of the accident, the drivers of the Mercedes-Benz E420 and Renault Samsung SM6 died at the scene. Information about other fatalities and injuries is being clarified.

This incident has been registered with the Issyk-Kul District Department of Internal Affairs, and forensic examinations have been ordered. The relevant investigative measures are underway.