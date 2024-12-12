Land plots of Turatali state market in Kara-Suu returned to state

At least 4.93 hectares of land belonging to Turatali state market in Kara-Suu district of Osh region were returned to the state. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

«In order to eliminate violations of the law and protect state interests, the prosecutor’s office filed lawsuits with judicial authorities, which were fully satisfied as a result of the court proceedings. On the basis of which the supervisory authority submitted an act of prosecutorial response to the State Property Management Agency, following the consideration of which the land plots were returned to the state,» the statement says.

The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office noted that the cost of these land plots is 890,985,950 soms.