Central market in Osh city to be closed from January 20

The central market in Osh city, located on Navoi Street, will cease operations from January 20, 2025. The press service of the city administration reported.

All sellers have been asked to move to the new municipal market located on B. Osmonov Street before this date. The municipality clarified that after the closure of the old market, electricity, water supply and other utilities will be disconnected on its territory.

A recreation area is planned to be created on the site of the market. In the near future, work will begin on dismantling buildings, sanitary cleaning of the territory and preparation for implementation of the project.

The city authorities promise to provide additional details and timing of the construction of the recreation area.