Reclamation of the landfill in Osh city has begun. Vice Mayor of the southern capital, Sonunbek Dzhunusbaev, announced during a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, €9 million has been received from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for this purpose, including a €5 million grant and a €4 million loan.

The vice mayor assured that the reclamation will be fully completed by autumn 2025.