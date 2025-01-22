12:23
Almost 4 kilograms of marijuana found in garage of detainee in Kara-Kul

A man with almost 4 kilograms of drugs was detained in the city of Kara-Kul in Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the State Service on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

On January 7, investigators of the service for combating illegal drug trafficking together with detector dog handlers conducted a search in the house of the 40-year-old resident of Kara-Kul city. A bag of marijuana was found in his garage. The total weight was 3,986 grams.

Law enforcement officers opened a case under the article «Illegal production of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in a pre-trial detention center. The investigation is ongoing — the persons involved in this crime are being identified.
link: https://24.kg/english/317553/
views: 47
