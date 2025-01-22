Keremet Bank limits servicing of VISA cards

VISA cards issued by Keremet Bank are now serviced only in the bank’s devices — POS terminals, payment terminals and ATMs. This is due to the restrictions imposed by the VISA International Payment System. The information is published on the website of the financial institution.

To ensure the smooth operation of payment cards, clients are offered to apply for an Elcard card free of charge. The process of opening a card in Bishkek will take up to five working days, in the regions — up to ten.

Funds on card accounts can be cashed at the bank’s cash desks upon presentation of a passport or other identity document. Transfers via a mobile application to Elcard cards or current accounts are also available.

The bank assured that the money on clients’ accounts remains safe.

On January 15, the U.S. Department of the Treasury included Keremet Bank in the sanctions list for participation in circumventing the restrictions imposed against Russia. According to the department, the bank worked in conjunction with the Russian Promsvyazbank, which finances the Russian defense industry and has been under sanctions since 2022.