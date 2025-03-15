EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months

The EU Council has decided to extend sanctions against Russia for six months. DW reported.

As the media outlet notes, the restrictions have been extended against legal entities and individuals in response to the introduction of Russian troops into Ukrainian territory. The sanctions were set to expire on March 15.

It is reported that these individuals have been removed from the sanctions lists:

Former head of EuroChem Vladimir Rashevsky;

Sister of businessman Alisher Usmanov Gulbahor Ismailova;

Former head of the European Jewish Congress;

Businessman Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor;

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev.

«When we began discussing the extension of sanctions several weeks ago, one country was practically against it. Then they asked to remove nine names from the list. Other states also asked to remove specific individuals, while some demanded not to remove anyone from the list at all. The ’drama’ arose because it was difficult to find a balance, since adding or removing even one name cost us unanimity,» DW quotes a diplomatic source as saying.