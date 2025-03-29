Bank of Asia decides to increase its authorized capital by 100 million soms

Bank of Asia decided to increase its authorized capital by 100 million soms. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

It is noted that Bank of Asia CJSC held an annual meeting of shareholders, where the results of activities for 2024 were summed up and key areas for further development were determined.

The shareholders decided to increase the authorized capital of the bank and approved the issue of additional 100,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 1,000 soms each. As a result, the authorized capital of the bank will increase by 100 million soms — from 1.2 billion soms to 1.3 billion soms.