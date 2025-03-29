16:45
USD 86.40
EUR 93.13
RUB 1.03
English

Bank of Asia decides to increase its authorized capital by 100 million soms

Bank of Asia decided to increase its authorized capital by 100 million soms. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

It is noted that Bank of Asia CJSC held an annual meeting of shareholders, where the results of activities for 2024 were summed up and key areas for further development were determined.

The shareholders decided to increase the authorized capital of the bank and approved the issue of additional 100,000 ordinary shares with a par value of 1,000 soms each. As a result, the authorized capital of the bank will increase by 100 million soms — from 1.2 billion soms to 1.3 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/324373/
views: 160
Print
Related
Sberbank to open innovative School 21 in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan increases capital requirements for crypto exchanges 100 times
Keremet Bank ceases participation in Elcard ATM partner network
Demir Bank limits transfers to Keremet Bank
Keremet Bank limits servicing of VISA cards
Former Chairman of Stock Exchange Board appointed head of Dos-Credobank
State Development Bank of Kyrgyzstan renews Board of Directors
Another state-owned bank, Kylym Bank, established in Kyrgyzstan
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
Kyrgyzstan intends to cooperate with international Citibank
Popular
Earthquake of magnitude 4 felt in Bishkek Earthquake of magnitude 4 felt in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and France hold political consultations in Paris Kyrgyzstan and France hold political consultations in Paris
Earthquake recorded near Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border Earthquake recorded near Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan border
Low-cost airline AnadoluJet launches Bishkek – Istanbul flight Low-cost airline AnadoluJet launches Bishkek – Istanbul flight
29 March, Saturday
15:14
Bank of Asia decides to increase its authorized capital by 100 million soms Bank of Asia decides to increase its authorized capital...
14:18
Sports hall planned for construction in Kalys-Ordo residential area
13:41
65 billion soms in microloans provided to over 1 million people in Kyrgyzstan
13:30
First Vice-Mayor of Karakol Erlan Aisarakunov detained
12:59
More than 6,100 children in difficult life situation identified in Kyrgyzstan