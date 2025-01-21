18:11
New Deputy Chairman of Board appointed at Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC

Nurlan Isakov has been appointed new Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

It is noted that the company’s Board of Directors approved the candidacy of the new Deputy Chairman of the Board, who replaced Buzurman Subanov in this position. The latter, we recall, became the head of Kumtor Gold Company CJSC.

The Board of Directors of Kyrgyzaltyn decided to terminate the powers of the deputy chairman of the Board of the OJSC.
New Deputy Chairman of Board appointed at Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC