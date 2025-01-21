National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention, selling $62.4 million.

According to the bank, $38.3 million was sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $25.6 million with settlements on a date different from the date of the transaction.

Recall, the National Bank conducted its first intervention in 2025 on January 13, selling $79 million.

Since the beginning of 2024, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has conducted 26 operations on the foreign exchange market. At least 13 of them were aimed at purchasing currency, which allowed to withdraw $369.35 million from the market. Another 13 operations concerned sales, the total volume of which amounted to $675.65 million. For comparison, the bank sold $655.72 million in the foreign exchange market in 2023.