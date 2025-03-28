Southern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days

Gas supply to the southern part of the capital will be suspended from March 31 to April 2. The press service of Bishkekgaz reports.

The temporary gas outage is due to work on the underground medium-pressure gas pipeline.

The area limited by Masaliev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Manas Aiyly, Semetey, Sadyrbaev Streets, as well as Orto-Sai village, residential areas Sary Ozon, Ala-Archa 1, 2, Bravo, Ordo, Baytik Baatyr Street, the presidential administration Yntymak Ordo, the residence of the head of state, and Bishkek Free Economic Zone will have no gas.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage. The work is carried out with the aim of ensuring reliable and safe gas supply.