17:39
USD 86.50
EUR 93.21
RUB 1.03
English

Southern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days

Gas supply to the southern part of the capital will be suspended from March 31 to April 2. The press service of Bishkekgaz reports.

The temporary gas outage is due to work on the underground medium-pressure gas pipeline.

The area limited by Masaliev Street, Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Manas Aiyly, Semetey, Sadyrbaev Streets, as well as Orto-Sai village, residential areas Sary Ozon, Ala-Archa 1, 2, Bravo, Ordo, Baytik Baatyr Street, the presidential administration Yntymak Ordo, the residence of the head of state, and Bishkek Free Economic Zone will have no gas.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources during the gas outage. The work is carried out with the aim of ensuring reliable and safe gas supply.
link: https://24.kg/english/324308/
views: 46
Print
Related
Gas supply to be suspended in part of Bishkek
Gas explosion registered in one of apartment buildings in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan increases gas imports from Russia — National Statistical Committee
Situation with autogas will be resolved in the coming week — Kanatbek Eshatov
Price of liquefied gas has grown to 39.50 soms in regions — deputy
Gas exports from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan increases 5.3 times in 2024
Kazakhstan extends export restrictions on liquefied gas for six months
Some districts in Bishkek to have no gas on October 9-11
Energy Minister tells about provision of residential areas in Bishkek with gas
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for several days
Popular
President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions President renames Digital Development Ministry, expands its functions
Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased Money transfers from Russia to Kyrgyzstan increased
Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024 Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed First stage of administrative-territorial reform in Kyrgyzstan completed
28 March, Friday
17:34
CEC strips deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his mandate CEC strips deputy Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his mandate
17:28
Southern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
17:21
141.2 billion soms transferred via QR codes in Kyrgyzstan — National Bank
16:25
SCNS asks CEC to deprive Sultanbai Aizhigitov of his deputy mandate
15:59
Kyrgyzstan bans one of Adventists religious organizations