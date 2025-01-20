Kyrgyzstan increases dairy exports to EAEU countries — Agriculture Ministry

Kyrgyzstan has increased dairy exports to the EAEU countries. The press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry reported.

According to its data, more than 33,000 tons of milk and dairy products were exported in 2024. The total export volume amounted to 33,374.7 tons. Including:

Cheese — 1,451.6 tons;

Shoro drink — 120.8 tons;

Kurut — 3.3 tons;

Butter — 1,881.8 tons;

Ice cream — 4,480.1 tons;

Cream — 660.8 tons;

Milk powder — 1,212.4 tons;

Pasteurized milk — 124 tons.

The ministry notes that this is 3,164.5 tons more compared to the same period in 2023.

Over the past four years, USAID has supported 17 dairy enterprises in the south of Kyrgyzstan. This has benefited more than 4,200 households, and more than 3,500 new jobs have been created. At the same time, sales increased by 124 percent, and exports grew by 167 percent.